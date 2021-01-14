US Charges 7 More People With Crimes Committed During Capitol Hill Riots - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The US government charged another seven people in Federal court in connection with crimes committed during Capitol Hill riots in Washington, DC last week, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

"Seven individuals have been charged in federal court in the District of Columbia in connection with crimes committed at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021," the statement read.

All defendants were arrested in the last two days in different parts of the country, including Virginia, New York, Florida, Idaho, Wisconsin, and in Washington, DC. They were charged with entering restricted space, intent to impede government business, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and other counts. Another three defendants previously charged by criminal complaint have been indicted in federal court.