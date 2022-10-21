US Charges 7 People in Alleged Plot to Forcibly Repatriate Person to China - Justice Dept.

A US court has unsealed an indictment alleging that seven Chinese nationals sought to force the repatriation of a resident of the United States to China, the Justice Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) A US court has unsealed an indictment alleging that seven Chinese nationals sought to force the repatriation of a resident of the United States to China, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"An eight-count indictment was unsealed today in Federal court in Brooklyn charging a total of seven nationals of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Quanzhong An, his daughter Guangyang An, Tian Peng, Chenghua Chen, Chunde Ming, Xuexin Hou, and Weidong Yuan with participating in a scheme to cause the forced repatriation of a PRC national residing in the United States," the department said.