US Charges 7 People in Alleged Plot to Forcibly Repatriate Person to China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) A US court has unsealed an indictment alleging that seven Chinese nationals sought to force the repatriation of a resident of the United States to China, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"An eight-count indictment was unsealed today in Federal court in Brooklyn charging a total of seven nationals of the People's Republic of China (PRC) ” Quanzhong An, his daughter Guangyang An, Tian Peng, Chenghua Chen, Chunde Ming, Xuexin Hou, and Weidong Yuan ” with participating in a scheme to cause the forced repatriation of a PRC national residing in the United States," the department said.