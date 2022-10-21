UrduPoint.com

US Charges 7 People In Alleged Plot To Forcibly Repatriate Person To China - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Charges 7 People in Alleged Plot to Forcibly Repatriate Person to China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) A US court has unsealed an indictment alleging that seven Chinese nationals sought to force the repatriation of a resident of the United States to China, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"An eight-count indictment was unsealed today in Federal court in Brooklyn charging a total of seven nationals of the People's Republic of China (PRC) ” Quanzhong An, his daughter Guangyang An, Tian Peng, Chenghua Chen, Chunde Ming, Xuexin Hou, and Weidong Yuan ” with participating in a scheme to cause the forced repatriation of a PRC national residing in the United States," the department said.

