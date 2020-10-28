US Charges 8 People for Acting as Illegal China Agents, Arrests 5 of Them - Justice Dept

The US Justice Department has charged eight individuals who allegedly participated in a covert Chinese operation in the United States, and five of them have been taken into custody, Assistant Attorney General John Demers told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The US Justice Department has charged eight individuals who allegedly participated in a covert Chinese operation in the United States, and five of them have been taken into custody, Assistant Attorney General John Demers told reporters on Wednesday.

"[I am here] to announce charges against eight individuals for acting as agents of the People's Republic of China while taking part in an illegal Chinese law enforcement operation known as Fox Hunt here in the United States," Demers said. "Five of these individuals were arrested across the country this morning.�The rest, we believe, are in China."

�Though China describes Fox Hunt as an international anti-corruption campaign, Deemers said the campaign aims to silence political rivals, dissidents and critics.