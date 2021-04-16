US Charges Accused Arsonist With Hate Crime Over Burning of Black Church - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) A man accused of setting fire to a predominantly African-American church faces multiple charges including hate crimes, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Dushko Vulchev ... was charged by criminal complaint with four counts of damage to religious property involving fire and one count of use of fire to commit a Federal felony, Justice said in a press release.

The release said the charges involve "hate crime offenses," which the Justice Department defines as a traditional offense like murder, arson, or vandalism with an added element of bias.

Court documents cited in the release claim Vulchev intentionally set fire to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in the state of Massachusetts in December 2020. The church has a predominantly Black population.

The government also alleges that Vulchev was responsible for at least two other fires at the church before setting the December 28 blaze that destroyed the building, the release said.

Evidence of the crime includes security videos and location data from Vulchev's mobile telephone, which showed Vulchev at or near the scene of the alleged crimes, the release also said.

A search of Vulchev's vehicle and electronic devices revealed messages from Vulchev demonstrating his "hatred of Black people," the release added.

The charge of damage to religious property involving fire provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, while the charge of arson to commit a federal felony requires a minimum sentence of at least ten years, according to the release.