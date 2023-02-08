UrduPoint.com

US Charges Alleged Associate Of Tycoon Vekselberg With Sanctions Evasion - Justice Dept.

February 08, 2023

US Charges Alleged Associate of Tycoon Vekselberg With Sanctions Evasion - Justice Dept.

The United States has charged Russian national Vladimir Voronchenko, an alleged associate of Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg, with sanctions evasion and money laundering, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday

The United States has charged Russian national Vladimir Voronchenko, an alleged associate of Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg, with sanctions evasion and money laundering, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

"A federal court in New York unsealed an indictment today charging a citizen of the Russian Federation and legal permanent resident of the United States with participating in a scheme to make over $4 million in U.S. dollar payments to maintain four real properties in the United States that were owned by Viktor Vekselberg, a sanctioned oligarch, as well as to attempt to sell two of those properties," the press release said.

The 70-year-old is also charged with contempt of court in connection with his flight from the United States after he got a grand jury subpoena requiring his personal appearance and testimony.

"On or about May 13, 2022, federal agents served Voronchenko on Fisher Island with a Grand Jury subpoena, which called for his personal appearance for testimony and his production of documents," the release added. "Approximately nine days later, on or about May 22, 2022, Voronchenko took a flight from Miami, Florida to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and then went to Moscow, Russia. Voronchenko failed to appear before the grand jury and has not returned to the United States."

