US Charges American, 4 Chinese With Spying On Pro-Democracy Activists, Rights Leaders

Published May 18, 2022 | 09:06 PM

The United States charged a US citizen and four Chinese nationals for allegedly spying on pro-democracy activists and rights leaders, the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The United States charged a US citizen and four Chinese nationals for allegedly spying on pro-democracy activists and rights leaders, the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

"An indictment was returned yesterday in Federal court in Brooklyn charging Shujun Wang, a US citizen and Queens resident, and four officials from China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), with conspiracy and other charges related to an espionage and transnational repression scheme," the Justice Department said in the release.

The four Chinese intelligence officers are Feng He, Jie Ji, Ming Li, and Keqing Lu, the release said. Shujun Wang was previously arrested on March 16 pursuant to a criminal complaint and will be arraigned at a later date, but the other four remain at large, the release added.

