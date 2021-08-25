US Charges Arsonist Who Burned 4 Churches With Civil Rights Violations - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US charged a 28-year-old man in the state of Tennessee, who allegedly set four churches on fire, with violating civil rights laws, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Alan Douglas Fox, 28, of Nashville, was charged by criminal information with setting fire to the Crievewood United Methodist Church on June 17, 2019; the Crievewood Baptist Church on June 25, 2019; the Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church on June 25, 2019; and the Priest Lake Community Baptist Church on June 26, 2019," Justice said in a press release.

The release alleged that Fox intentionally set the fires because of the "religious character of the churches."

Fox was charged with civil rights violations and with using a firearm during the arson of Crievewood Baptist Church, the release added.

If convicted, Fox faces up to 20 years in prison for each fire, and a five-year sentence for the firearms violation, according to the release.