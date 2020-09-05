UrduPoint.com
US Charges 'Boogaloo Bois' Pair With Trying To Help Hamas - Justice Dept.

Sat 05th September 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The United States has charged two US members of the "Boogaloo Bois" revolutionary movement with trying to support the Gaza-based Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, the US Department of Justice announced in a news release.

"The Justice Department today announced a Federal criminal complaint charging Michael Robert Solomon, 30, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization (Hamas)," the release said on Friday.

Solomon and Teeter were taken into custody on Thursday and made their initial appearances earlier today before Magistrate Judge Tony Leung in the US District Court in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Justice Department said.

"Michael Solomon and Benjamin Teeter proclaim themselves to be members of the Boogaloo Bois, a group that espouses a violent ideology and an objective to overthrow the government. The defendants believed their anti-US government views aligned with those of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization," US Attorney Erica MacDonald said in the release.

The defendants were ordered to remain in custody pending a formal detention hearing, which is scheduled for September 9.

The defendants sought to use violence against the police, other government officials and government property as part of their desire to overthrow the government, Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in the release.

