US Charges Businessman, 3 Companies With Illegal Crypto Asset Offerings for $1Bln - SEC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The United States charged businessman Richard Heart and three of his companies with conducting illegal crypto asset offerings that allowed them to get over $1 billion from investors, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement on Monday.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Richard Heart (aka Richard Schueler) and three unincorporated entities that he controls, Hex, PulseChain, and PulseX, with conducting unregistered offerings of crypto asset securities that raised more than $1 billion in crypto assets from investors," the statement said.

The SEC also charged Heart and PulseChain with fraud for misappropriating at least $12 million of offering proceeds to purchase luxury goods, the statement said.

Heart began marketing Hex as the first high-yield blockchain certificate of deposit in 2018 and promised investors to make them rich, the statement said.

"From at least December 2019 through November 2020, Heart and Hex allegedly offered and sold Hex tokens in an unregistered offering, collecting more than 2.

3 million Ethereum (ETH), including through so-called 'recycling' transactions that enabled Heart to surreptitiously gain control of more Hex tokens," the statement said.

The SEC's complaint also alleged that between July 2021 and March 2022, Heart orchestrated two additional unregistered crypto asset security offerings, which allowed him to raise additional hundreds of millions of Dollars in crypto assets, the statement said.

"As alleged, those funds were intended to support development of a supposed crypto asset network, PulseChain, and a claimed crypto asset trading platform, PulseX, through the offerings of their native tokens, respectively, PLS and PLSX," the statement added.

Heart also allegedly promised that staking for Hex tokens would deliver up to 38% returns and tried to evade securities laws as he urged people to sacrifice, instead of invest their crypto assets in exchange for PLS and PLSX tokens, according to the statement.