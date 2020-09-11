UrduPoint.com
US Charges California Man For Attempting To Firebomb Republican Club - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:00 AM

US Charges California Man for Attempting to Firebomb Republican Club - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) A Federal court has charged a US man with allegedly attempting to firebomb a Republican club in the state of California, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A Palm Desert man was named today in a federal criminal complaint that charges him with attempted arson in the May 31 firebombing of the East Valley Republican Women Federated (EVRWF) office in La Quinta," the release said on Thursday.

The suspect, Carlos Espriu, 23, allegedly tried to burn the building down using Molotov cocktails on May 31, but it only caused limited damage, the release said.

Three days before the incident, according to the Justice Department, Espriu tweeted: "I wanna go burn shit n get hit with tear gas."

