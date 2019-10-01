UrduPoint.com
US Charges California Man With Acting As Illegal Foreign Agent For China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The US authorities arrested and charged a California man for acting as an illegal agent who delivered classified information to Chinese security officials, the Department of Justice said in a release on Monday.

"The Department of Justice unsealed charges today in a criminal complaint charging Xuehua Peng, also known as Edward Peng, 56, for acting as an illegal foreign agent in delivering classified United States national security information to officials of the People's Republic of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS)," the release said.

According to the complaint filed on September 24 and unsealed earlier today, Peng, a US citizen living in Hayward, California, acted at the direction and under the control of MSS officials in China in retrieving classified information passed to him by a confidential human source, leaving money behind for the source, or both, the release explained.

Peng's activities included one dry run and at least five successful "dead drops" between October 2015 and July 2018 in the Bay Area and in Columbus, Georgia, the release said.

FBI Assistant Director John Brown said the case should serve as a warning to the Chinese government as well as to any other foreign adversary looking to replicate such activities.

