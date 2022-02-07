US Charges China-Based Company With Conspiring to Steal Motorola Tech - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) A China-based communications company recruited Motorola employees to steal their technology, the US Justice Department said on Monday.

"A telecommunications company conspired with former employees of Chicago-based Motorola Solutions Inc.

to steal digital mobile radio technology developed by Motorola, according to an indictment unsealed today in Federal court in Chicago," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The indictment alleges that Chinese company Hytera Communications recruited and directed several Motorola employees to steal proprietary and trade secret information between 2007 and 2020, using the information to accelerate the development of their own digital mobile radio technology, the release said.