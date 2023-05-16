UrduPoint.com

US Charges Chinese Citizen for Scheme to Provide WMD Materials to Iran - Statement

The US government has charged a Chinese national with crimes related to an alleged scheme to provide materials for the production of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) to Iran, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said on Tuesday

"As alleged, Xiangjiang Qiao conspired to send isostatic graphite to Iran, in violation of US sanctions. Isostatic graphite is a high-tech material used in the nose tips of intercontinental ballistic missiles," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

The United States is charging Xiangjiang with sanctions evasion, money laundering and bank fraud offenses, the statement said.

The charges are some of the first coordinated through the Justice Department's Disruptive Technology Strike Force, the statement said.

The action demonstrates the Justice Department's commitment to preventing sensitive technology from falling into the hands of foreign adversaries, the statement added.

