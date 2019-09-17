US Charges Chinese Government Employee for Role in Visa Fraud Plot - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A Chinese citizen has been arrested and charged in a New York City Federal court with participating in a plot to illegally get US visas for employees of the Beijing government, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"The Department announced today the arrest of Zhongsan Liu, who was charged by complaint for his involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain US visas for Chinese government employees," the release stated on Monday. "Liu was arrested... in Fort Lee, New Jersey."

Liu operates the New York office of the China Association for International Exchange of Personnel (CAIEP-NY), a Chinese government agency whose activities include recruiting US scientists, academics, engineers and other specialists to work in China, the Justice Department explained.

"Liu worked with others, including other PRC Government employees in the United States, to fraudulently procure J-1 Research Scholar visas for a CAIEP-NY employee (CC-1) and a prospective CAIEP-NY employee (the CAIEP-NY Hire)," the release said.

The J-1 Research Scholar visa program allows foreign nationals to visit the United States mainly to carry out research at corporate centers, museums, libraries, universities or other centers of learning, the Justice Department said.