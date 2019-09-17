UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges Chinese Government Employee For Role In Visa Fraud Plot - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 03:10 AM

US Charges Chinese Government Employee for Role in Visa Fraud Plot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A Chinese citizen has been arrested and charged in a New York City Federal court with participating in a plot to illegally get US visas for employees of the Beijing government, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"The Department announced today the arrest of Zhongsan Liu, who was charged by complaint for his involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain US visas for Chinese government employees," the release stated on Monday. "Liu was arrested... in Fort Lee, New Jersey."

Liu operates the New York office of the China Association for International Exchange of Personnel (CAIEP-NY), a Chinese government agency whose activities include recruiting US scientists, academics, engineers and other specialists to work in China, the Justice Department explained.

"Liu worked with others, including other PRC Government employees in the United States, to fraudulently procure J-1 Research Scholar visas for a CAIEP-NY employee (CC-1) and a prospective CAIEP-NY employee (the CAIEP-NY Hire)," the release said.

The J-1 Research Scholar visa program allows foreign nationals to visit the United States mainly to carry out research at corporate centers, museums, libraries, universities or other centers of learning, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

Exchange China Visit Beijing New York United States Visa Government Court Employment

Recent Stories

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

2 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FCO official

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives German official

3 hours ago

DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of ..

3 hours ago

Scotland record third highest T20 stand in win ove ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.