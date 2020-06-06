UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges Chinese Manufacturer For Exporting Defective Respirators - Justice Dep.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 04:20 AM

US Charges Chinese Manufacturer for Exporting Defective Respirators - Justice Dep.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) A Chinese company was charged for sending nearly 500,000 defective masks to the United States that were misbranded as N95 respirators, the US Justice Department said in a statement.

"A Chinese manufacturer was charged today with producing and exporting to the United States in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly half a million misbranded and defective masks that falsely purported to be N95 respirators," the release said on Friday.

The company, King Year Packaging and Printing, for each of the four counts faces a fine of up to $500,000 or the total gain and/or loss, whichever is greater, according to the release.

The company was identified and charged due to the efforts of the Justice Department's new COVID-19 Hoarding and price Gouging Task Force, the release added.

Related Topics

China Company Fine Price United States Million

Recent Stories

Kazakh President Receives UAE Ambassador

2 hours ago

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

5 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

5 hours ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

6 hours ago

Boy electrocuted while lifting kite from electric ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.