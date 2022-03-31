US Charges Chinese National in Plot to Repatriate Dissenters - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The US charged Chinese national Sun Hoi Ying with acting and conspiring to act as a foreign agent in connection with Beijing's campaign to repatriate dissenters, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"The PRC Government launched a campaign... to repress dissent and to forcibly repatriate so-called 'fugitives,'" US Attorney Damien Williams said in a statement. "We allege Mr. Sun, as part of that campaign, attempted to threaten and coerce a victim into bending to the PRC's will, even using a co-conspirator who is a member of local US law enforcement to reinforce that the victim had no choice but to comply with the PRC Government's demands.

"

As part of what China dubbed "Operation Fox Hunt," the release added, Sun used private investigators to surveil and gather personal information about a US citizen living in New York City for the purposes of blackmail.

The Justice Department alleged that the 53-year-old Sun aimed to force individuals back to China so they could face charges brought by the government in Beijing.

Sun, who is at large in China, faces up to 15 years in prison for acting and conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the Attorney General, the release said.