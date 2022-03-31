UrduPoint.com

US Charges Chinese National In Plot To Repatriate Dissenters - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Charges Chinese National in Plot to Repatriate Dissenters - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The US charged Chinese national Sun Hoi Ying with acting and conspiring to act as a foreign agent in connection with Beijing's campaign to repatriate dissenters, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"The PRC Government launched a campaign... to repress dissent and to forcibly repatriate so-called 'fugitives,'" US Attorney Damien Williams said in a statement. "We allege Mr. Sun, as part of that campaign, attempted to threaten and coerce a victim into bending to the PRC's will, even using a co-conspirator who is a member of local US law enforcement to reinforce that the victim had no choice but to comply with the PRC Government's demands.

"

As part of what China dubbed "Operation Fox Hunt," the release added, Sun used private investigators to surveil and gather personal information about a US citizen living in New York City for the purposes of blackmail.

The Justice Department alleged that the 53-year-old Sun aimed to force individuals back to China so they could face charges brought by the government in Beijing.

Sun, who is at large in China, faces up to 15 years in prison for acting and conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the Attorney General, the release said.

Related Topics

China Beijing New York Government

Recent Stories

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

24 minutes ago
 Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine ..

Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

24 minutes ago
 Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in ..

Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in Ukraine

24 minutes ago
 Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work ..

Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work With Letter About Russia, Ukra ..

24 minutes ago
 Blinken Thanks N. Macedonia Prime Minister for Sup ..

Blinken Thanks N. Macedonia Prime Minister for Support on Ukraine - US State Dep ..

24 minutes ago
 International conference on plant protection scien ..

International conference on plant protection sciences concludes at Sindh Agricul ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.