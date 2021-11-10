UrduPoint.com

US Charges Colorado Man For Assaulting Officers During Capitol Breach - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) US authorities arrested and charged a man in Colorado Springs for allegedly assaulting and impeding law enforcement officers during the January 6 Capitol riots, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"Thomas Patrick Hamner, 48, of Peyton, Colo., is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges," the release said on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the release said, video footage from January 6 depicts Hamner fighting with officers from the US Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department over a police barricade on the West Plaza.

Police had formed a line of bike racks to act as a barrier against the crowd.

Hamner also joined other rioters in pushing a large metal sign into the defensive line formed by law enforcement, the release added.

The FBI identified Hamner as #61 in its seeking information photos on the riots, according to the release.

In the ten months since January 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes tied to the Capitol riots - including over 210 for assaulting and impeding law enforcement, the release added.

More Stories From World

