US Charges Crypto Trading Platform For Operating Unregistered Exchange - Regulator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 11:18 PM

The United States charged Beaxy.com trading platform and its executives for violating rules and operating as an unregistered exchange, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged the crypto asset trading platform (the Beaxy Platform) and its executives for failing to register as a national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency," the statement said.

The authorities also charged the founder of the platform, Artak Hamazaspyan, and a company he controlled, Beaxy Digital, Ltd., with raising $8 million in an unregistered offering of the Beaxy token (BXY), it added. They alleged that Hamazaspyan misappropriated at least $900,000 for personal use, including gambling.

The commission also charged market makers operating on the Beaxy Platform as unregistered dealers, according to the statement.

"According to the SEC's complaint, since October 2019, Nicholas Murphy and Randolph Bay Abbott, through the company they managed, Windy Inc.

, maintained and provided the Beaxy Platform as a web-based trading platform that facilitated buying and selling of crypto assets that were offered and sold as securities," the commission said.

SEC Chair warned crypto players that their business models must comply and adapt to the law.

"We allege that Beaxy and its affiliates performed the functions of an exchange, broker, clearing agency, and dealer without registering with the Commission and complying with clear, time-tested rules governing those activities," he said.

Defendants agreed to pay roughly $300,000 in total in civil penalties, the statement said. At the same time, the SEC is litigating charges against Hamazaspyan for securities fraud and against Hamazaspyan and Beaxy Digital for the unregistered offering of BXY, it added.

