US Charges Dutch National for Participating in Terror Financing - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The US government has charged a Dutch national for participating in a terror financing ring after being extradited in the United States, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"After more than seven years of extradition proceedings in the Netherlands, a Dutch woman brought by the FBI to the United States yesterday made her initial appearance today in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to face charges stemming from her alleged participation in a terrorist financing ring in support of the Somalia-based terrorist group al-Shabaab," the statement said on Friday.

Farhia Hassan, 38, was engaging with an international group of women from different countries who ran a fundraising ring to provide financial support to al-Shabaab terror group between February 2011 and July 2014, it added.

This group funneled assets through money remitters to al-Shabaab's members helping them fund safehouses and to purchase trucks and weaponry.

"Hassan, in particular, was allegedly involved in fundraising in the Netherlands under false pretenses by representing to donors that money was being collected to fund charitable ventures, such as schools for orphans, when it was in fact being funneled to terrorists," the statement added.

Hassan has been charged with a conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and may face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, according to the statement.