US Charges Ex-CEO With Afghan War Contract Fraud - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The chief executive officer of a US company has been charged for defrauding the government related to US military work in Afghanistan, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The former chief executive officer of a US government contractor was charged today in connection with schemes to defraud the US Department of Defense regarding contracts related to US military efforts in Afghanistan," the release said on Tuesday.

The CEO for the Alabama-based company, Paul Daigle, has been charged with conspiracy, four counts of wire fraud, and four counts of false claims.

The release said Daigle, between 2013 and 2017, allegedly engaged in two fraudulent schemes that involved using unqualified employees for government contracts and allegedly falsely billing the US government for work unrelated to the government contract.

Daigle was the CEO of Black Hall Aerospace, an aviation solutions company that offers fixed and rotary wing aircraft services with capabilities that include maintenance, engineering, training and flight operations.