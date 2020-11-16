UrduPoint.com
US Charges Ex-Harvard Fencing Coach In $1.5Mln Admissions Bribery Scheme - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

US authorities arrested a former Harvard College fencing coach and a businessman from the state of Maryland for their role in a school admissions bribery scheme, the Justice Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) US authorities arrested a former Harvard College fencing coach and a businessman from the state of Maryland for their role in a school admissions bribery scheme, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"The former fencing coach at Harvard College and a Maryland businessman were arrested today and charged with conspiring to secure the admission of the businessman's two sons to Harvard in exchange for bribes totaling more than $1.5 million," the release said.

Peter Brand, 67, of Cambridge, Massachusetts and Jie Zhao, 61, of Potomac, Maryland were charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to commit Federal programs bribery, the release said, by recruiting Zhao's sons to join the men's fencing team.

"The actions of both Brand and Zhao created an unfair playing field," US Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service said in the release.

According to the charging documents, in 2012-2014 Zhao paid $1.5 million to Brand. He allegedly paid for Brand's car, made college tuition for his son and paid the mortgage on his home.

"The complaint alleges that Brand did not disclose the payments to Harvard when recruiting Zhao's sons," the statement said.

Both defendants may face up to five years in prison and a significant fine, it added. They will appear in federal courts in Massachusetts and in Maryland later in the day.

Harvard College, the undergraduate school for the university of the same name, is the one of the oldest learning institutions in the United States and among the most prestigious worldwide.

