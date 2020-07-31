UrduPoint.com
US Charges Ex-Mexican Public Security Secretary For Accepting Cartel Bribes - Justice Dept

Fri 31st July 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The United States indicted Mexico's former Secretary of Public Security Genaro Garcia Luna and two senior associates in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, the Justice Department announced in a press release.

"A superseding indictment was returned...

charging Genaro Garcia Luna, the former Secretary of Public Security in Mexico from 2006 to 2012, with engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise," the release said on Thursday. "Luis Cardenas Palomino and Ramon Pequeno Garcia, former high-ranking Mexican law enforcement officials who worked under Garcia Luna, are each charged with three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy. In exchange for multimillion-dollar bribes, the defendants allegedly permitted the Sinaloa Cartel to operate with impunity in Mexico."

