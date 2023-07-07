Open Menu

US Charges Ex-Military Official For Defrauding Gold Star Family Members - Statement

Former US Army financial counselor Caz Craffy has been charged for allegedly defrauding Gold Star family members, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Former US Army financial counselor Caz Craffy has been charged for allegedly defrauding Gold Star family members, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a statement on Friday.

A Gold Star family member is the immediate family member of a fallen US serviceman or servicewoman who died in a time of conflict.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged former US Army financial counselor Caz L. Craffy for defrauding Gold Star family members and others by engaging in unauthorized trading - including of life insurance and family survivor benefits they received following the death of an active duty service member," the statement said.

Craffy also recommended that customers undertake excessive trades and higher risk strategies that did not match their risk profiles, the statement added.

Between May 2018 and November 2022, Craffy used his position and access to manipulate family members and advise them to transfer their benefits into brokerage accounts that he managed outside of his official duties with the US Army, the statement said.

"In that 54-month span, Craffy's customers incurred more than $1.64 million in commissions and fees, most of which Craffy pocketed, while the accounts he managed suffered approximately $1.79 million in realized losses and faced additional unrealized losses of approximately $1.8 million," the statement added.

The SEC filed the complaint in US District Court for the District of New Jersey, charging Craffy with violating the anti-fraud provisions of Federal securities laws and Regulation Best Interest, according to the statement.

