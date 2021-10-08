UrduPoint.com

US Charges Ex-Taliban Commander With Killing American Troops in 2008 - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The United States has charged a former Taliban (banned in Russia) commander Haji Najibullah with conducting attacks on US troops in Afghanistan, including killing three servicemembers in June of 2008, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"(T)he superseding indictment charges NAJIBULLAH with attacks on US troops conducted by NAJIBULLAH and the Taliban fighters under his command, including a June 26, 2008, attack on an American military convoy that killed three US Army servicemembers," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Najibullah has been previously charged with kidnapping of a US journalist and two Afghan nationals in 2008 and is currently in Federal custody, the release said.

In 2007, the defendant was the commander of about a thousand Taliban fighters in Afghanistan's Wardak province bordering on Kabul, the release said.

On June 26, 2008, the fighters attacked a US military convoy killing three US sergeants and their Afghan interpreter, the release said.

During another attack on US troops in November of 2008, Najibullah's fighters shot down a US military helicopter. Following the attack, the US officials refuted the Taliban's claims that everyone who was on the helicopter were killed, the release said.

In total, Najibullah's indictment contains 13 counts of various crimes, including hostage-taking, kidnapping, murdering US nationals, destroying US aircraft, providing material support for acts of terrorism, and conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction, the release added.

Each count in the indictment carries a maximum penalty ranging from 20 years to life in prison, according to the release.

