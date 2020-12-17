US Charges Ex-Venezuela Treasurer in Bribery, Money Laundering Case - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The United States filed a superseding indictment against former Venezuelan National Treasurer Claudia Patricia Diaz Guillen and her spouse for their alleged role in bribery and money laundering, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

"Diaz, 47, and her spouse, Adrian Jose Velasquez Figueroa, 41, Venezuelan citizens who reside in Madrid, Spain, were charged in a superseding indictment filed in the Southern District of Florida with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering," the statement said on Wednesday.

In August of 2018, the US government indicted a Venezuelan billionaire and owner of Globovision network Raul Gorrin Belisario for participating in a laundering scheme related to both Diaz and Velaskez, the statement also said.

"The superseding indictment alleges that Gorrin paid millions of Dollars in bribes to two former Venezuelan national treasurers, Alejandro Andrade Cedeno (Andrade) and Diaz, and to Velasquez, for the benefit of Diaz, to corruptly secure the rights to conduct foreign Currency exchange transactions for the Venezuelan government at favorable rates," the statement added.

Andrade was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2018, and admitted receiving over $1 billion in bribes from Gorrin and other co-conspirators, according to the release.