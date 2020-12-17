UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges Ex-Venezuela Treasurer In Bribery, Money Laundering Case - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Charges Ex-Venezuela Treasurer in Bribery, Money Laundering Case - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The United States filed a superseding indictment against former Venezuelan National Treasurer Claudia Patricia Diaz Guillen and her spouse for their alleged role in bribery and money laundering, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

"Diaz, 47, and her spouse, Adrian Jose Velasquez Figueroa, 41, Venezuelan citizens who reside in Madrid, Spain, were charged in a superseding indictment filed in the Southern District of Florida with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering," the statement said on Wednesday.

In August of 2018, the US government indicted a Venezuelan billionaire and owner of Globovision network Raul Gorrin Belisario for participating in a laundering scheme related to both Diaz and Velaskez, the statement also said.

"The superseding indictment alleges that Gorrin paid millions of Dollars in bribes to two former Venezuelan national treasurers, Alejandro Andrade Cedeno (Andrade) and Diaz, and to Velasquez, for the benefit of Diaz, to corruptly secure the rights to conduct foreign Currency exchange transactions for the Venezuelan government at favorable rates," the statement added.

Andrade was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2018, and admitted receiving over $1 billion in bribes from Gorrin and other co-conspirators, according to the release.

Related Topics

Madrid Florida Spain United States Currency Exchange Money August November 2018 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

3 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

3 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

2 hours ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

2 hours ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.