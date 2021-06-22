US Charges Five in Plot to Export Imaging Scopes, Night Goggles to Russia - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The US government has charged five individuals for conspiring to unlawfully export thermal imaging rifle scopes and night-vision goggles without a license to Russia, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"According to court documents, Elena Shifrin, 59, of Mundelein, Illinois, and Vladimir Pridacha, 55, of Volo, Illinois, were arrested June 17 for their roles in a nearly four-year scheme in which the defendants purchased dozens of thermal imaging devices, most of which cost between $5,000 and $10,000," the department said in a press release. "The other three defendants named in the indictment are: Boris Polosin, 45, of Russia; Vladimir Gohman, 52, of Israel; and Igor Panchernikov, 39, an Israeli national."