US Charges Former Aerospace Executive for Involvement in Antitrust Conspiracy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The US District Court for the District of Connecticut unsealed a criminal complaint that accuses a former aerospace executive of playing a key role in a conspiracy scheme to restrict the hiring and recruiting of engineers and other skilled laborers among a group of companies.

"Given the significance of major defense and aerospace companies to Connecticut's economy, it is vital that the labor market in this industry remain fair, open and competitive to our workers," Peter Jongbloed, counsel to the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, said. "No one should be illegally denied the opportunity to pursue better jobs, higher pay and greater benefits. We look forward to continuing the partnership with the Antitrust Division and our law enforcement partners in prosecuting this important case."

Law enforcement officials said Mahesh Patel of Glastonbury, Connecticut, has been charged with conspiracy in restraint of trade for working with managers and executives of several outsource engineering suppliers to ensure that certain aerospace companies would not hire or recruit each other's employees.

The charge against Patel is the first in the investigation.

The complaint alleges that Patel and his co-conspirators took the actions they did to reduce the increases in labor costs that occurs when aerospace workers are free to seek new job opportunities in what is a very competitive environment.

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said thousands of workers have been victimized over an extended period of time because the corporate executives involved in the conspiracy undermined the careers of their workers so they could "reap undeserved profits and deprive our fellow citizens of opportunities to earn a competitive wage."

Patel appeared remotely before a Federal court in Hartford, Connecticut, where he was released, but require to adhere to travel restrictions and pay a $100,000 bond.