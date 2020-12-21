UrduPoint.com
US Charges Former Libyan Intelligence Officer In 1988 Lockerbie Bombing - Attorney General

US Charges Former Libyan Intelligence Officer in 1988 Lockerbie Bombing - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The United States has charged a former Gaddafi-era intelligence officer in the 1988 downing of Pan Am flight 103, outgoing US Attorney General William Barr announced on Monday.

In the ensuing years after the deadliest terrorist attack in British history that left 270 dead, including 190 Americans, the US filed criminal charges against two Libyan intelligence officers but a third, the bombmaker, who was only known as "Abu Agela Masud" eluded justice.

"I am pleased to announce that the United States has filed criminal charges against the third conspirator, Abu Agila Muhammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi, for his role in the bombing of Pan Am flight 103," Barr said during a press briefing.

Barr explained the break in the case came in 2016, when US officials learned that Masud revealed his role in the terror attack during interrogations in 2012 after he was captured following the overthrow of the Gaddafi government.

Washington will seek the former intelligence officer's extradition to stand trial in the United States and expressed confidence that Libyan officials will oblige the request, Barr said.

Pan Am flight 103 from Frankfurt to Detroit was destroyed by a bomb as it flew over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988. The attack claimed 270 lives, including 11 people on the ground. Libyan national Abdelbaset Megrahi was convicted of the attack.

