UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges Former Truck Maker With Misleading Investors On Social Media - Regulator

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Charges Former Truck Maker With Misleading Investors on Social Media - Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The founder of a US manufacturing firm specializing in trucks that run on alternative fuels faces charges of enriching himself by fleecing investors with misleading reports on social media, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday.

"The SEC's complaint, filed in US District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that [Trevor] Milton founded Nikola in 2015 with the Primary goal of manufacturing trucks that run on alternative fuels with low or zero emissions, and building an alternative fuel station infrastructure to support those vehicles," an commission press release said.

Milton allegedly helped his firm, Nikola, raise more than $1 billion in private offerings and go public with a social media campaign that either misstated or far exceeded what Nikola and its products actually did or could do, the release also said.

In the process, Milton ultimately reaped tens of millions of Dollars in personal benefits as a result of his misconduct, the release added.

The complaint charges Milton with violating the anti-fraud provisions of US securities laws and also seeks to bar the firmer executive from serving as an officer or director, disgorgement and civil penalties, according to the release.

Related Topics

Exchange Social Media Vehicles New York 2015 From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

32 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

47 minutes ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhance mutual ..

5 minutes ago

Mexico to Release Prisoners Aged Over 75 With Non- ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Space Module Nauka Can Operate on ISS Unti ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.