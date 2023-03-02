US Charges Global Transportation Company, Ex-CEO for Failing to Disclose Perks, Payments

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States charged Oregon-based global freight transportation corporation The Greenbrier Companies and its founder for failing to disclose perks and payments provided to him and other executives, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States charged Oregon-based global freight transportation corporation The Greenbrier Companies and its founder for failing to disclose perks and payments provided to him and other executives, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced settled charges against Oregon-based freight transportation supply company, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., and its founder and former CEO and Chairman, William A. Furman, for failing to disclose perks provided to Furman and other Greenbrier executives and compensation Furman received from Greenbrier's charters of Furman's private plane for travel by company executives, including Furman," the statement read.

The company and its former boss agreed to pay $1 million and $100,000 in civil penalties, respectively, to settle the charges, it added.

The commission found that Furman owned a private aircraft, which he leased to an aircraft management company to charter to third parties on his behalf. In 2017-2021 fiscal years, Greenbrier paid the company about $3 million to charter the plane for business-related travel.

However, Greenbrier did not reveal that its former CEO received approximately $1.6 million of that amount.

The SEC also found that Greenbrier failed to disclose approximately $320,000 in perks provided to Furman and Greenbrier's other executives from fiscal years 2017 to 2020, mostly for travel-related expenses for the executives' spouses to "attend customer and industry receptions as well as other functions," the statement added.