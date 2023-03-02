UrduPoint.com

US Charges Global Transportation Company, Ex-CEO For Failing To Disclose Perks, Payments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 11:34 PM

US Charges Global Transportation Company, Ex-CEO for Failing to Disclose Perks, Payments

The United States charged Oregon-based global freight transportation corporation The Greenbrier Companies and its founder for failing to disclose perks and payments provided to him and other executives, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States charged Oregon-based global freight transportation corporation The Greenbrier Companies and its founder for failing to disclose perks and payments provided to him and other executives, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced settled charges against Oregon-based freight transportation supply company, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., and its founder and former CEO and Chairman, William A. Furman, for failing to disclose perks provided to Furman and other Greenbrier executives and compensation Furman received from Greenbrier's charters of Furman's private plane for travel by company executives, including Furman," the statement read.

The company and its former boss agreed to pay $1 million and $100,000 in civil penalties, respectively, to settle the charges, it added.

The commission found that Furman owned a private aircraft, which he leased to an aircraft management company to charter to third parties on his behalf. In 2017-2021 fiscal years, Greenbrier paid the company about $3 million to charter the plane for business-related travel.

However, Greenbrier did not reveal that its former CEO received approximately $1.6 million of that amount.

The SEC also found that Greenbrier failed to disclose approximately $320,000 in perks provided to Furman and Greenbrier's other executives from fiscal years 2017 to 2020, mostly for travel-related expenses for the executives' spouses to "attend customer and industry receptions as well as other functions," the statement added.

Related Topics

Exchange Company United States 2017 2020 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends launch of Gov Games 20 ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends launch of Gov Games 2023 at Dubai Design District

5 minutes ago
 UAE condemns racist comments by Israeli Minister o ..

UAE condemns racist comments by Israeli Minister of Finance

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 second day features exclusive lec ..

Dubai Derma 2023 second day features exclusive lectures, workshops, and products

20 minutes ago
 PTI responsible for rising inflation: PPP leader

PTI responsible for rising inflation: PPP leader

11 minutes ago
 Zakharova on Blinken's Words About Conversation Wi ..

Zakharova on Blinken's Words About Conversation With Lavrov: Unprofessional Self ..

11 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks Kashmiri expatriate's proactiv ..

AJK President seeks Kashmiri expatriate's proactive role to help resolve Kashmir ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.