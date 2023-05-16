UrduPoint.com

US Charges Greek Citizen For Aiding Russia To Illegally Obtain Technology - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 11:21 PM

US Charges Greek Citizen for Aiding Russia to Illegally Obtain Technology - Justice Dept.

The United States unsealed charges against a Greek national accused of helping Russia evade sanctions to acquire sensitive US technology allegedly used for its defense and development efforts, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The United States unsealed charges against a Greek national accused of helping Russia evade sanctions to acquire sensitive US technology allegedly used for its defense and development efforts, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"A criminal complaint was unsealed today in Federal court in Brooklyn charging Dr. Nikolaos 'Nikos' Bogonikolos with wire fraud conspiracy and smuggling," the Justice Department said in a press release. "Bogonikolos, a Greek national, was arrested in Paris, France on May 9, 2023 and remains in custody pending the resolution of extradition proceedings."

Bogonikolos was allegedly involved in illegally smuggling US-origin military and dual-use technology to Russia for use in the country's defense and security sectors, the release said.

The Justice Department said in the release that Bogonikolos worked as a defense contractor through his firm Aratos Group for NATO and other allied countries.

Bogonikolos allegedly procured and illegally reshipped to Russia highly regulated and sensitive equipment, including advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment that was allegedly used in Russian nuclear and quantum research facilities, the release added.

Bogonikolos' Russian intelligence handlers sought to improve Russia's war-fighting capabilities, according to the release.

