US Charges Harvard Professor, 2 Chinese Citizens For Illegally Aiding China- Justice Dept.

Tue 28th January 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The United States has charged a Harvard University professor and two Chinese nationals for attempting to smuggle biological research to China, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Department of Justice announced today that the Chair of Harvard University's Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department and two Chinese nationals have been charged in connection with aiding the People's Republic of China," the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US authorities charged Harvard's Charles Lieber with one count of making a materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statement, the statement said.

Chinese national Yanqing Ye - who currently resides in China - was charged with visa fraud, making false statements, conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign government, the statement said.

Another Chinese national who was part of the scheme, Zaosong Zheng, was charged with smuggling goods from the United States and making false statements. The US authorities detained Zheng in December, the statement added.

