US Charges Hezbollah Financier, 8 Associates With Sanctions Evasions - Justice Dept.

The US charged alleged Hezbollah financier Nazem Ahmad and eight associates with evading sanctions imposed by exporting millions in artwork and diamonds through America's financial system, the United States Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The US charged alleged Hezbollah financier Nazem Ahmad and eight associates with evading sanctions imposed by exporting millions in artwork and diamonds through America's financial system, the United States Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Despite being sanctioned and prohibited from engaging in transactions with US persons since December 2019, Ahmad and his co-conspirators relied on a complex web of business entities to obtain valuable artwork from US artists and art galleries and to secure US-based diamond-grading services all while hiding Ahmad's involvement in and benefit from these activities," the release said.

In 2019, the US Treasury sanctioned Ahmad, who is a dual Belgian-Lebanese citizen, for his alleged aiding of Lebanon's Hezbollah, which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States.

Ahmad and his eight associates are charged with conspiring to defraud the US and foreign governments, evade US sanctions and customs laws, and conduct money laundering transactions by securing 160 million in goods and services for the benefit of the sanctioned Ahmad, said the release.

One of the defendants was arrested on Tuesday in the United Kingdom at the request of the US, and the others, including Ahmad, remain at large, the release added.