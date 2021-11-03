UrduPoint.com

US Charges Honduras MS-13 Leader With Racketeering, Drug Trafficking - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:59 PM

US Charges Honduras MS-13 Leader With Racketeering, Drug Trafficking - Justice Dept.

The US authorities have charged Yulan Andony Archaga Carias, the leader of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) criminal organization in Honduras with racketeering and narcotics trafficking, the Justice Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The US authorities have charged Yulan Andony Archaga Carias, the leader of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) criminal organization in Honduras with racketeering and narcotics trafficking, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"(US law enforcement officials) announced the unsealing of a Superseding Indictment in Manhattan Federal court charging ...Carias, aka 'Alexander Mendoza,' aka 'Porky,' and David Campbell, aka 'Viejo Dan,' aka 'Don David,' with ...racketeering, narcotics trafficking, and firearms offenses," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Carias, a Honduran national, remains at large and has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)'s Most Wanted Fugitives List and the Homeland Security Investigations' Most Wanted Fugitives List, the release said.

"Yulan Andony Archaga Cariías is MS-13's highest-ranking member in Honduras, responsible for trafficking multi-ton shipments of cocaine into the US and ordering... the multiple violent acts carried out to make those shipments happen. These allegedly included numerous murders of rivals," the release added.

Campbell, a Honduran national, is currently in custody in Nicaragua and now a reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of Carias, according to the release.

Related Topics

Mendoza David Manhattan Honduras Criminals FBI Court

Recent Stories

Attorney for 'Rust' Armorer Suggests Someone Mixed ..

Attorney for 'Rust' Armorer Suggests Someone Mixed Live Rounds With Dummy Ammo a ..

1 minute ago
 Germany Faces Magnesium Supply Bottleneck as China ..

Germany Faces Magnesium Supply Bottleneck as China Cuts Production - Economy Min ..

1 minute ago
 Iran says stopped US Navy seizing tanker in Sea of ..

Iran says stopped US Navy seizing tanker in Sea of Oman

1 minute ago
 Pb health minister calls upon Ulema to educate peo ..

Pb health minister calls upon Ulema to educate people on health

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Imran's 'Mega Relief Package' to be ..

Prime Minister Imran's 'Mega Relief Package' to benefit millions : Chaudhry Fawa ..

6 minutes ago
 US Sees 'Discernible Decrease' in Cyberattacks Fro ..

US Sees 'Discernible Decrease' in Cyberattacks From Russia - National Cyber Dire ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.