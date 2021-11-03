US Charges Honduras MS-13 Leader With Racketeering, Drug Trafficking - Justice Dept.

The US authorities have charged Yulan Andony Archaga Carias, the leader of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) criminal organization in Honduras with racketeering and narcotics trafficking, the Justice Department said on Wednesday

"(US law enforcement officials) announced the unsealing of a Superseding Indictment in Manhattan Federal court charging ...Carias, aka 'Alexander Mendoza,' aka 'Porky,' and David Campbell, aka 'Viejo Dan,' aka 'Don David,' with ...racketeering, narcotics trafficking, and firearms offenses," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Carias, a Honduran national, remains at large and has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)'s Most Wanted Fugitives List and the Homeland Security Investigations' Most Wanted Fugitives List, the release said.

"Yulan Andony Archaga Cariías is MS-13's highest-ranking member in Honduras, responsible for trafficking multi-ton shipments of cocaine into the US and ordering... the multiple violent acts carried out to make those shipments happen. These allegedly included numerous murders of rivals," the release added.

Campbell, a Honduran national, is currently in custody in Nicaragua and now a reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of Carias, according to the release.