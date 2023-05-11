US Charges HSBC, Scotia Capital With Widespread Recordkeeping Failures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The US government charged HSBC Securities and Scotia Capital with widespread recordkeeping failures, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Thursday.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. for widespread and longstanding failures by both firms and their employees to maintain and preserve electronic communications," the SEC said in a statement.

Both companies admitted their fault and agreed to pay penalties of $15 million and $7.5 million, respectively.

"The SEC's investigation of HSBC Securities and Scotia Capital, both registered broker dealers, uncovered pervasive and longstanding use of off-channel communications at both firms. As described in the SEC's orders, the firms admitted that their employees often communicated 'off-channel' about securities business matters on their personal devices, using messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp," according to the statement.

US authorities found that the two companies did not keep or preserve "the substantial majority" of the communications. By doing so, they violated the Federal securities laws, the SEC said.

The companies agreed to cooperate with the investigation, which discovered that failings involved employees at multiple levels of authority, including supervisors and senior executives, the statement said.

"Both HSBC and Scotia Capital self-reported and self-remediated their recordkeeping violations, and the reduced penalties in these cases reflect their efforts and cooperation," Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement Gurbir Grewal said.

Separately, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced settlements with the firms for related conduct, according to the statement.