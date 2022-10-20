UrduPoint.com

US Charges Individuals, Companies In Europe For Attempting To Export Jig Grinder To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United States has charged several individuals and companies in Europe for allegedly violating US export laws and regulations by attempting to export a jug grinder machine to Russia, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"A superseding indictment charging individuals and companies in Europe with violating United States export laws and regulations by attempting to smuggle a dual-use export-controlled item to Russia was unsealed yesterday in the District of Connecticut," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The indictment alleges that Latvian citizens Eriks Mamonovs and Vadims Ananics from the Latvia-based corporation CNC Weld, and Ukrainian citizen and Estonian resident Stanislav Romanyuk from the Estonia-based BY Trade OU, as well as several other individuals from Latvia and Russia, violated US export laws by attempting to transfer a jig grinder from the United States to Russia, the statement said.

