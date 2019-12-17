UrduPoint.com
US Charges Indonesian Executive, 3 Firms With Illegal Sales To Iran's Mahan Air - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) An Indonesian businessmen and three companies based in Indonesia face charges over the procurement of US-made goods for Iran's Mahan Air, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"An eight-count indictment returned today charges [Sunarko] Kuntjoro and PTMS, PTKEU, and PTAK, with conspiracy to unlawfully export US-origin goods and technology to Iran and to defraud the United States," the release said. "As set forth in the indictment, the US-origin goods were destined for an Iranian aviation business end user, Mahan Air.

"

Mahan Air faces multiple sanctions by Washington, including charges of providing financial, material and technological support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force, a US designated terrorist group, the release said.

The defendants exported US-origin goods to Iran without obtaining valid licenses from the United States Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control and the United States Department of Commerce, according to the release.

