US Charges Iran-Based Financial Services Firm For Sanctions Violations - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:30 AM

US Charges Iran-Based Financial Services Firm for Sanctions Violations - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US authorities charged the founder and CEO of an Iranian-based financial services firm for allegedly enabling the illegal export of software products, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"Today [Justice Department officials] announced the unsealing of a six-count Federal indictment against Seyed Sajjad Shahidian, 33, Vahid Vali, 33, and PAYMENT24 for conducting financial transactions in violation of US sanctions against Iran," the release said on Monday.

Shahidian, who was extradited from the UK made his initial appearance earlier today before a federal judge while Vali is still at large, the release said.

According to the indictment, PAYMENT24 was helping Iranian citizens conduct prohibited transactions with US businesses including the unlawful purchase and exportation of computer software and other technology.

