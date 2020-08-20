US Charges Iranian National, UAE Firm With Iran Sanctions Violation - Justice Dept.

An Iranian national who operated a freight forwarding company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been charged for conspiring to violate US export laws and sanctions against Iran, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) An Iranian national who operated a freight forwarding company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been charged for conspiring to violate US export laws and sanctions against Iran, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Amin Mahdavi and Parthia Cargo LLC were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiring to defraud the United States and to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSRs)," the release said.

The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint alleges that Mahdavi was the Managing Director of Parthia Cargo, a business organization that facilitated the illegal shipment to Iran of goods manufactured in the United States, the release said.

Mahdavi agreed to help ship a US-origin commercial aircraft part to an Iranian air transport company, utilizing the freight forwarding services of Parthia Cargo without obtaining a license, the release said.

The shipment required Mahdavi and his company to conspire with individuals and business organizations located outside the United States as part of the scheme, which included falsely stating to a US-based aircraft parts supplier that the goods would not be shipped to Iran unless authorized by the US government, the release added.

Mahdavi faces up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, and Parthia Cargo a fine of up to $500,000, if convicted, according to the release.