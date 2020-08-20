UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges Iranian National, UAE Firm With Iran Sanctions Violation - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:01 AM

US Charges Iranian National, UAE Firm With Iran Sanctions Violation - Justice Dept.

An Iranian national who operated a freight forwarding company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been charged for conspiring to violate US export laws and sanctions against Iran, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) An Iranian national who operated a freight forwarding company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been charged for conspiring to violate US export laws and sanctions against Iran, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Amin Mahdavi and Parthia Cargo LLC were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiring to defraud the United States and to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSRs)," the release said.

The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint alleges that Mahdavi was the Managing Director of Parthia Cargo, a business organization that facilitated the illegal shipment to Iran of goods manufactured in the United States, the release said.

Mahdavi agreed to help ship a US-origin commercial aircraft part to an Iranian air transport company, utilizing the freight forwarding services of Parthia Cargo without obtaining a license, the release said.

The shipment required Mahdavi and his company to conspire with individuals and business organizations located outside the United States as part of the scheme, which included falsely stating to a US-based aircraft parts supplier that the goods would not be shipped to Iran unless authorized by the US government, the release added.

Mahdavi faces up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, and Parthia Cargo a fine of up to $500,000, if convicted, according to the release.

Related Topics

Business Iran UAE Company Fine United States United Arab Emirates Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

19 minutes ago

UN Chief to Meet With Pompeo at His Residence in N ..

14 minutes ago

Latvian Foreign Minister Says Spoke With Tikhanovs ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan heading towards progress, prosperity: Far ..

14 minutes ago

Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 tn in marke ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.