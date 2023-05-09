US Charges Iranian National With Alleged Visa Fraud Scheme - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The United States has charged a 38-year-old Iranian national with allegedly running a visa fraud scheme to enable illegal immigrants into the country, the US Justice Department said.

"An indictment was unsealed today charging an Iranian national with leading a visa fraud scheme to facilitate the illegal entry of individuals from Iran into the United States. According to court documents, Hesam Fatehi Peykani, 38, allegedly organized, led, and worked with others in his Iranian-based smuggling network to facilitate the entry of Iranian citizens into the United States under false pretenses," the Justice Department said in a statement on Monday.

Peykani allegedly charged Iranian citizens $1,000-$30,000 to facilitate the submission of tourist visa applications with false information at a nearby US consulate or embassy, the statement said.

The Iranian national also allegedly coached applicants to repeat lies included on their visa applications during visa interviews, the statement said.

Peykani was charged with crimes including conspiracy to defraud the US, visa fraud, and encouraging and inducing an alien to come to the US for profit, the statement added.

Peykani faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison if convicted, according to the statement.