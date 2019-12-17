UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges Islamic State Devotee With Attempt To Join Terrorists In Syria - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

US Charges Islamic State Devotee With Attempt to Join Terrorists in Syria - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) A US citizen who planned to travel on a container ship to join the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group in Syria has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a terror group, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Monday.

"As alleged in the complaint, [Ahmad Khalil] Elshazly was bent on supporting ISIS [Islamic State]. Worried that his efforts here would be too small and that he would be stopped at the airport, he planned to travel overseas aboard a container ship to join and fight for ISIS," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in the release.

The criminal complaint charges that Elshazly, a US citizen, made numerous statements to others, both in person and through online messaging applications, expressing a desire to travel to Syria and the surrounding area to fight on behalf of the Islamic State, the release said.

In February 2019, Elshazly stated that he had saved approximately $1,000 with the intention of using the money to travel to Jordan to transit to Syria to be with Islamic State, the release said.

Elshazly arranged to travel by ship to Turkey and paid $500 for a portion of the trip, the release said.

On December 15, 2019, Elshazly was arrested after he arrived at a dock in the state of Connecticut, where he expected to begin his trip, the release added.

Elshazly faces a maximum prison term of 20 years, according to the release.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey ISIS Money February December Criminals 2019 Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

3 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

2 hours ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

2 hours ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

2 hours ago

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued i ..

2 hours ago

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.