US Charges Israeli National With Smuggling, Using Illegal Workers - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The US government has charged an Israeli national with smuggling and using illegal workers, the Justice Department announced in a press release.

"An Israeli national made his initial appearance in Federal court today for charges stemming from smuggling, harboring and employing illegal workers," the release said on Friday. "According to court documents, Shai Cohen, 39, allegedly organized, led, and worked with others to recruit and facilitate the illegal entry of Israeli citizens into the United States under false pretenses."

Cohen and his co-conspirators allegedly assisted noncitizens in fraudulently obtaining B-1/B-2 tourist/visitor visas by misrepresenting the true purpose of their travel to the United States, which was illegal employment, the release said.

"Cohen and his co-conspirators are alleged to have assisted the noncitizens with travel to the United States. Upon arrival, the noncitizens were employed at various kiosks owned and operated by Cohen in malls in Virginia and Maryland," the release said.

The noncitizens who engaged in illegal employment were allegedly paid under-the-table cash payments or money sent to stored value payment cards, the release added.

Cohen was arrested in Israel and in August 2023, he was extradited to the Eastern District of Virginia, according to the release.