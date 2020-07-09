UrduPoint.com
US Charges Kazakh Citizen For Hacking Hundreds Of Companies, Governments - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:25 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The United States charged Kazakh national Andrey Turchin with major global cybercrimes including breaching hundreds of company and government systems around the world, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"An indictment was unsealed... charging a citizen of Kazakhstan, Andrey Turchin, a/k/a "fxmsp," 37, with various Federal crimes related to a prolific, financially motivated cybercrime group that hacked the computer networks of a broad array of corporate entities, educational institutions, and governments throughout the world," the statement, released on Tuesday, said. "The 'fxmsp' group established persistent access, or 'backdoors, to victim networks, which they then advertised and sold to other cybercriminals subjecting victims to a variety of cyberattacks and fraud.

The five-count indictment notes that from at least October 2017 Turchin and his accomplices targeted hundreds of victims around the world, including over 30 in the US.

Using specially designed code, Turchin penetrated into victim's computer system, deployed additional malicious code to locate and steal administrative credentials and establish persistent access.

Turchin may face up to 20 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.

