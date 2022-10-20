WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The United States has charged Artem Uss, son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Area, in an alleged sanctions evasion scheme alongside four other Russian nationals and will seek his extradition from Italy, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"A 12-count indictment was unsealed today in Federal court in Brooklyn, New York charging five Russian nationals, Yury Orekhov, Artem Uss, Svetlana Kuzurgasheva, also known as 'Lana Neumann,' Timofey Telegin and Sergey Tulyakov with various charges related to a global procurement, smuggling and money laundering network," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The network is alleged to have procured sophisticated technology for the Russian defense industrial complex and profited off black market oil, the statement said.

The network is centered around Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH (HDA GmbH), a Hamburg-based industrial equipment and commodity trading company co-owned by Uss and Orekhov, according to the statement. Authorities arrested Orekhov in Germany and Uss in Italy, setting the stage for extradition proceedings, the statement said.