US Charges Leader of Honolulu Proud Boys in Connection to Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) A US Federal grand jury has charged the self-proclaimed leader of the Proud Boys' chapter in Honolulu, Hawaii, for his alleged role in the unrest at the US Capitol on January 6, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia has returned an indictment charging a Hawaii man who purports to have founded the Honolulu chapter of the Proud Boys and a Texas man with conspiring to obstruct the United States Congress' certification of the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election, as well as other crimes they committed to achieve that goal," the release said on Wednesday.

Nicholas Ochs, 34, a resident of Honolulu, has been charged with conspiring to commit an offense against the United States, one count of theft of federal government property, one count of depredation against federal government property and three counts of unlawful entry in restricted buildings or grounds, the release said.

The Justice Department said Ochs stormed the US Capitol building on January 6 and documented the entry on his social media accounts.

Ochs and another individual wrote "Murder the Media" on a door inside the Capitol building, the release said.

Ochs could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, the release said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Justice Department said a member of the Proud Boys from the Seattle Chapter has also been charged in connection to the unrest at the US Capitol.