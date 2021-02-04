UrduPoint.com
US Charges Member Of Proud Boys For Role In January 6 Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

US Charges Member of Proud Boys for Role in January 6 Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) A member of the nationalist organization Proud Boys has been charged in Federal court for participating in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, the Justice Department said.

"A member of the Proud Boys, a nationalist organization, was arrested today and charged in federal court in the District of Columbia with obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, among other charges," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

