US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Failing Suspicious Activity Reports - SEC

US authorities charged Merrill Lynch and its parent company BAC North America Holding Co., for failing to provide Suspicious Activity Reports during the decade, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) US authorities charged Merrill Lynch and its parent company BAC North America Holding Co., for failing to provide Suspicious Activity Reports during the decade, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and its parent company BAC North America Holding Co. (BACNAH) for failing to file hundreds of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) from 2009 to late 2019," the statement said.

A Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) is a document filed to track suspicious activities and to inform regulatory bodies about them by related institutions.

Merrill Lynch agreed to pay a $6 million penalty to settle the SEC charges. The company also agreed to pay another $6 million as a fine to settle charges brought by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), it added.

The SEC order noted that BACNAH assumed responsibility for creating and implementing Merrill Lynch's SAR policies and procedures. However, over the course of ten years, the company "improperly used" a $25,000 threshold instead of the required $5,000 for reporting suspicious transactions or attempted transactions, the statement said.

The two companies agreed to cease and desist from committing or causing violations of relevant regulations, the document added.