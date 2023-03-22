UrduPoint.com

US Charges Multiple People For Exporting Technology For Iran Arms Program - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 09:59 PM

US Charges Multiple People for Exporting Technology for Iran Arms Program - Justice Dept.

Multiple people have been charged for allegedly violating arms exports regulations while procuring and exporting US technology to Iran, the US Justice Department said in a release on WASHINGTON (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Multiple people have been charged for allegedly violating arms exports regulations while procuring and exporting US technology to Iran, the US Justice Department said in a release on WASHINGTON (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) ednesday.

"A Federal court in the District of Columbia unsealed two indictments yesterday charging multiple defendants with violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) for their roles in separate schemes to procure and export US technology to Iran between 2005 and 2013," the release said.

The Treasury Department also sanctioned three of the defendants, as well as four entities, for their alleged involvement with procuring equipment to support Iran's weapons programs.

The first indictment alleged that defendants Amanallah Paidar of Iran and Murat Bukey of Turkey conspired from 2012 to 2013 to procure and export US technology to Iran through their companies Farazan Industrial Engineering and Ozon Spor Ve Hobbi Urunleri, the release said.

Bukey, who was extradited to the United States from Spain in July 2022, pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the AECA and IEEPA in December 2022. He was sentenced on March 20 to 28 months in prison, but remains a fugitive, the release said.

The second indictment alleged that defendants Agshar Mahmoudi of Iran, Bahram Mahmoudi Mahmoud Alilou of Iran and Shahin Golshani of the UAE conspired from 2005 to 2009 to obtain US technology through their companies Aran Modern Devices Kish Company and Modern Technologies,� the release added.

All of the defendants remain fugitives, according to the release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Iran Turkey Washington UAE Company Columbia Spain United States March July December From Court

Recent Stories

US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign We ..

US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign Weather - Report

9 minutes ago
 Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland ..

Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland - Foreign Ministry

9 minutes ago
 Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Clo ..

Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Closure - Transport Ministry

6 minutes ago
 World Tuberculosis Day to be observed on March 24

World Tuberculosis Day to be observed on March 24

6 minutes ago
 Canada to Invest C$1.1Bln on Boosting Rare Disease ..

Canada to Invest C$1.1Bln on Boosting Rare Disease Drug Access - Health Minister

6 minutes ago
 Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss 'Grain ..

Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss 'Grain Deal' - Ankara

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.