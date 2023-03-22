US Charges Multiple People for Exporting Technology for Iran Arms Program - Justice Dept.

Multiple people have been charged for allegedly violating arms exports regulations while procuring and exporting US technology to Iran, the US Justice Department said in a release on WASHINGTON (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) wednesday

"A Federal court in the District of Columbia unsealed two indictments yesterday charging multiple defendants with violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) for their roles in separate schemes to procure and export US technology to Iran between 2005 and 2013," the release said.

The Treasury Department also sanctioned three of the defendants, as well as four entities, for their alleged involvement with procuring equipment to support Iran's weapons programs.

The first indictment alleged that defendants Amanallah Paidar of Iran and Murat Bukey of Turkey conspired from 2012 to 2013 to procure and export US technology to Iran through their companies Farazan Industrial Engineering and Ozon Spor Ve Hobbi Urunleri, the release said.

Bukey, who was extradited to the United States from Spain in July 2022, pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the AECA and IEEPA in December 2022. He was sentenced on March 20 to 28 months in prison, but remains a fugitive, the release said.

The second indictment alleged that defendants Agshar Mahmoudi of Iran, Bahram Mahmoudi Mahmoud Alilou of Iran and Shahin Golshani of the UAE conspired from 2005 to 2009 to obtain US technology through their companies Aran Modern Devices Kish Company and Modern Technologies,� the release added.

All of the defendants remain fugitives, according to the release.